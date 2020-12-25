7,592 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after purchasing an additional 55,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Corteva by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 249,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 173,475 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $40.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

