$711.66 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) will announce sales of $711.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $699.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $723.77 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PAE.

PAE (NYSE:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAE. BidaskClub cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

PAE traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The stock had a trading volume of 100,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,774. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. PAE has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NYSE:PAE) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE accounts for about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

