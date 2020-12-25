5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 52766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$219.35 million and a PE ratio of 43.83.

Get 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.