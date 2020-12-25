5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.65

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.65 and last traded at C$2.65, with a volume of 52766 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47. The company has a market cap of C$219.35 million and a PE ratio of 43.83.

5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$53.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.51 million. Analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 5N Plus Inc. (VNP.TO) (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

