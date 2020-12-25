$525.63 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will post sales of $525.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.00 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $470.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BGS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,924. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $9,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

