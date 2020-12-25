4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Market Cap Achieves $383,587.05 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Over the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $383,587.05 and approximately $466,472.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.21 or 0.00669698 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00161577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.00358163 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00062075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00097231 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. The official website for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

