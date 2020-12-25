4NEW Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 244.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, 4NEW has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. 4NEW has a market cap of $21,849.19 and approximately $6.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00047639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00327714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00030701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

KWATT is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

