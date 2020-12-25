49,312 Shares in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGNX. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,880,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $35,961,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,783,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 668.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,360,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after buying an additional 1,183,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,309,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,181,000 after buying an additional 740,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $31,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,077.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,375 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded MacroGenics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.36.

Shares of MGNX opened at $24.30 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. The company had revenue of $18.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

