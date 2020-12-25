-$3.82 EPS Expected for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) to post ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($3.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.80) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 112.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($13.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.26) to ($12.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($15.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.84) to ($13.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38).

MDGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDGL traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.12. The company had a trading volume of 51,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $137.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

