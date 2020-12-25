29,954 Shares in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 14,153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 20,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 19.2% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 424,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. Vista Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Vista Gold Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

