$29.70 Million in Sales Expected for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $29.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.40 million and the highest is $30.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $119.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.20 million to $119.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.73 million, with estimates ranging from $132.20 million to $141.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRMK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 131,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,298. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

