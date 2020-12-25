289,864 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 289,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 142.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at $20,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 822.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA opened at $92.57 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $95.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 1.48.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMBA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub lowered Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ambarella from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 899 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $46,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $101,415.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $310,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,244 shares of company stock worth $8,167,198 in the last three months. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

