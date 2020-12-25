2,493 Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 228.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 31.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 569.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $160.30 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $210.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $110.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.91 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

