23,843 Shares in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 62,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMEH stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $180.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

