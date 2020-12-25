1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.14.

ONEM opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day moving average is $32.45.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $435,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,214.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 808,724 shares of company stock valued at $26,185,554.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

