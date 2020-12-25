180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino Acquires 78,769 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Kevin Rendino purchased 8,700 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $17,226.00.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Kevin Rendino purchased 16,400 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,652.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Kevin Rendino purchased 2,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,393.00.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Kevin Rendino purchased 6,300 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,655.00.
Shares of TURN stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.
