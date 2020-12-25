162,883 Shares in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of QEP Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QEP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QEP Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

QEP opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. QEP Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 4.88.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. QEP Resources had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that QEP Resources, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QEP Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.53.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

