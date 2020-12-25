1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.19

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.19 and traded as high as $3.80. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 17,540 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

