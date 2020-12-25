$119.39 Million in Sales Expected for Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) will post $119.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aphria’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.71 million and the lowest is $116.92 million. Aphria reported sales of $91.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aphria will report full-year sales of $532.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $513.91 million to $549.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $681.61 million, with estimates ranging from $625.21 million to $728.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aphria.

Get Aphria alerts:

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.28 million. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%.

APHA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Aphria from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aphria from $15.50 to $11.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

NASDAQ:APHA traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,400,934. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.74. Aphria has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aphria (APHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aphria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aphria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.