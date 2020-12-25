10X Capital Venture Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VCVCU) Trading Down 0.2%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.58. 101,706 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 100,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VCVCU)

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

