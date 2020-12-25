1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

FLWS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $775,745.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at $31,588,692.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,169. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 665,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 333,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 256,055 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,176. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

