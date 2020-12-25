$1.12 Million in Sales Expected for Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) to post $1.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lineage Cell Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 million and the lowest is $440,000.00. Lineage Cell Therapeutics reported sales of $1.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $2.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.33 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $6.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSE:LCTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%.

NYSE:LCTX opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $263.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.93. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.50.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

