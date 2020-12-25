0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.94 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. 0Chain has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $182,983.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

