-$0.72 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.82). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.