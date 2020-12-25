-$0.72 EPS Expected for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) to report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.82). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

AXSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXSM stock opened at $84.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

