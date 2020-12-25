$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Micron Technology reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $8.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.90.

Shares of MU traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,848,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,851,645. The firm has a market cap of $78.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $74.61.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,170,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Micron Technology by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Micron Technology by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 56,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

