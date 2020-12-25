-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

In related news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,008.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYRS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.08. 504,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,642. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market cap of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $15.65.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.