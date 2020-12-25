$0.47 EPS Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Korn Ferry.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $34.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.85. The stock had a trading volume of 324,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,258. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.43. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

In other news, Director George T. Shaheen sold 13,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $557,466.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,051.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Korn Ferry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 38,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korn Ferry (KFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.