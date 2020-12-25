-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.76) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EYEG shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYEG opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

About EyeGate Pharmaceuticals

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

