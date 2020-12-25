$0.25 EPS Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Kelly Services posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 53.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,773. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market capitalization of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

