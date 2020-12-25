-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Cree reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CREE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cree from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cree from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.18.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,460 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cree by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

CREE stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 312,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. Cree has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $105.97.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

