$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. DocuSign posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DocuSign.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DocuSign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.21.

DOCU stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.93. 1,024,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.53. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.35, for a total transaction of $3,215,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,593 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DocuSign (DOCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.