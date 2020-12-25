$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGIC shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

MGIC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. Magic Software Enterprises has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares in the last quarter. 15.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

