-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Esports Entertainment’s earnings. Allied Esports Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allied Esports Entertainment.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 59.30% and a negative net margin of 139.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 87,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,193.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AESE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,953. The company has a market capitalization of $66.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

