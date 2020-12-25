-$0.05 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.72. 90,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,824. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 434.60 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,036 shares of company stock valued at $25,544,734. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after buying an additional 503,659 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,640,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the period. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLife Solutions (BLFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.