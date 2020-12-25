-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). Constellium posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in Constellium by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 158,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Constellium by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 325,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Constellium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 275,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

CSTM stock opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. Constellium has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 2.62.

Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

