$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $212,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $649,539. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $606,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stoneridge in the third quarter valued at about $695,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 48.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 134,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 44,038 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 258,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,127. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $800.43 million, a PE ratio of -102.21 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

