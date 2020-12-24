ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market cap of $697,094.86 and approximately $23.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FRED Energy (FRED) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

