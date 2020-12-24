Zilliqa (ZIL) Market Capitalization Reaches $594.58 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $594.58 million and approximately $535.53 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00047933 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002293 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00020076 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004490 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003491 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,072,082,660 coins and its circulating supply is 10,780,615,507 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilliqa Coin Trading

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

