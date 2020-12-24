ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading 61.5% Lower This Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $512,810.22 and $24,868.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 61.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00341347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

