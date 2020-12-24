Zebi Reaches Market Cap of $173,604.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. Zebi has a total market capitalization of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Koinex, Liquid, DDEX and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00137664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00021901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00675572 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00152682 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00372142 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00064011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00095671 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

