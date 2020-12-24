Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.28

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.28 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 55420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.89.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $807.10 million, a PE ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

About Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

