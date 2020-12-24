Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)’s stock price was up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 18,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of C$7.03 million and a PE ratio of -18.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.29.

About Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) (CVE:ZAD)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zadar Ventures Ltd. (ZAD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.