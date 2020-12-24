Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCO. ValuEngine cut The Brink’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Truist upped their price objective on The Brink’s from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of BCO opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $97.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.73.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.17 million. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in The Brink’s by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 16.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 13.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

