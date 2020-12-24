Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to “Buy”

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. 47.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

