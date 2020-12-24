Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

ATEN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $10.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.53. A10 Networks has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $784.72 million, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,889 shares of company stock valued at $133,575 in the last 90 days. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $383,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 38,436 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,414 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,958 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 81,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

