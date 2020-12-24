Zacks Investment Research Lowers Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) to Hold

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MYO. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myomo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

Shares of MYO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 112,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,742. Myomo has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

