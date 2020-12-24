Zacks Investment Research Lowers Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) to Sell

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences saw gradual recovery of business in the third quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. Strong product adoption buoys optimism. Positive clinician feedback on improved paravalvular leak performance of SAPIEN 3 Ultra and strong segmental revenues are impressive. Robust demand for TruWave and gross margin expansion are promising. The company upping its bottom-line estimates for 2020 and a strong solvency position are encouraging. The company’s third quarter results were better-than-expected. In the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its sector. Yet, the expectation of a continued fall in Surgical Structural Heart sales for full-year 2020 is worrying. Continued choppy market conditions due to the pandemic are worrying. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average is $78.67. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $90.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total transaction of $2,589,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,707,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 465,589 shares of company stock worth $38,006,762. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 66.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after acquiring an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

