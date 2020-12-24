Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank First (NYSE:BFC) to Hold

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub cut Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Bank First stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.75. Bank First has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $71.61.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 66,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 7,165 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 21,691.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 103,469 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 0.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 44,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank First by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

