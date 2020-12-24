Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) to Hold

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SKT. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

NYSE:SKT opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.63 million, a PE ratio of 147.02 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $3,922,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 110.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 618,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 26.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,352,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 279,381 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 425.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 254,829 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $1,266,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

