Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Hold

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LG Display presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.19. 281,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,258. LG Display has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LG Display by 33,346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 599,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in LG Display during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 19.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

