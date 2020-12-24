Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) to Hold

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Grocery Outlet have increased and outpaced the industry so far this year. The company sustained its upbeat performance in third-quarter 2020, wherein both the top and the bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year on year. This was the sixth straight quarter of earnings beat. Notably, the top line gained from comparable-store sales growth and contribution from additional stores opened. Rise in average transaction size drove comparable-store sales growth during the quarter. The company continues to manage inventory efficiently to meet customers’ burgeoning demand. While gross margin also expanded, management cautioned that the metric may be at or slightly below prior-year levels in the final quarter due to ongoing headwinds from COVID-19 related distribution expenses and commodity cost pressures.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GO. BidaskClub upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Shares of GO stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.15.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 24,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $911,684.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,708.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $1,014,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,446.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,238 shares of company stock worth $29,261,613 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 312.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 29.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 22.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the period.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

